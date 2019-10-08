Dem Rep. Cicilline: We Need to Have Impeachment Vote ‘Before the End of the Year’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative David Cicilline (D-RI) stated that he thinks there needs to be a vote on impeaching President Trump before the end of this year.

Cicilline said, “I think it needs to happen quickly. … I think before the end of the year. I think before the end of the year, for sure. We cannot allow the president to obstruct Congress, to try to run out the clock. We have the whistleblower who has provided this information. We have the president’s own admission to the misconduct. We have this transcript of the phone call, in which it’s laid out, plain and simple. There’s really no additional evidence you need. We’re being very careful to collect more.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett