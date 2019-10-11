FNC’s Wallace Questions Gingrich’s Criticism of Trump Impeachment — ‘This Is the Exact Opposite of Unconstitutional’

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace called out former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) for criticizing the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

During an earlier appearance on Fox News, Gingrich accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) of carrying out “an unconstitutional coup d’état, an effort to use the power of the Congress to change the outcome for the American people.”

Wallace said, “I’m a little surprised at Speaker Gingrich, who I greatly respect. This is the exact opposite of unconstitutional. The Constitution specifically says that impeachment is left to Congress with very little statement as to how they want to conduct it. And in fact, I think I remember that Newt Gingrich did an impeachment effort, led an impeachment effort against Bill Clinton in 1998. Was that an effort to overturn an election? No, he was investigating stuff.”

He added, “We may find out that there is some there-there — there’s no there-there, but to call it unconstitutional or an effort to overturn an election, that’s a reach particularly for somebody like Newt Gingrich who was involved in the last impeachment effort.”

