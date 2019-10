On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline,” anchor Nicolle Wallace discussed Shepard Smith’s departure from Fox News.

Wallace said, “That’s Shep Smith in my view, the most important voice at Fox News. He took apart Donald Trump’s Uranium One scam, he was an important voice for truth in front of an audience that needs it desperately.”

She continued, “Very sad news for the truth today.”

