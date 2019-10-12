Brooks: Many Republicans Knew Trump ‘Was a Snake’ When They ‘Signed On’ and They Aren’t Undoing That ‘Bargain’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that many Republicans made a “bargain” that President Trump is “a snake, but my life is going bad. My community is going bad.” And he doesn’t see a lot of Republicans breaking that deal.

Brooks stated that in order to get Republicans to defect on impeachment, “you’ve got to undo the basic bargain that a lot of Republicans did. This guy’s a snake, but my life is going bad. My community is going bad. He was a snake when I signed on. He’s still a snake. But my essential bargain still holds. And, so far, I don’t see a lot of Republicans saying, I’m going to undo that bargain.”

