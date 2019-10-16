Menendez: Trump ‘Suggested that the Kurds Are Communists’ in Meeting

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Robert Menendez (D-NJ) stated that during a White House meeting, President Trump “suggested that the Kurds are Communists, and therefore, all you Democrats must be very happy with that.”

Menendez said, “Well, the president came in and he was in a belligerent state from the beginning. He smacked down a whole bunch of papers on the table and said, you all asked for this meeting, I reluctantly agreed to it. No one had asked for the meeting. And Speaker Pelosi, just very professionally, said, Mr. President, we didn’t ask for a meeting, we asked for a briefing from the secretaries of defense, state, and intelligence to understand the consequences of your actions. And he said, well, then let’s end the meeting. And she said, well, while I’m here, it’s my duty as the speaker to tell you that the House has just passed…a resolution opposing your decision and calling upon a strategy for ISIS. And he just went on and then said that’s a political hit job, and it went downwards from there. He was belligerent. He was, I believe, denigrating to the speaker, called her a third-rate politician, suggested that the Kurds are Communists, and therefore, all you Democrats must be very happy with that. And it just went downward from there.”

