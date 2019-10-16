Van Jones: ‘The Air Is Coming Out’ of ‘Mediocre Moderate’ Joe Biden

Following Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate in Ohio that aired on CNN, network commentator Van Jones gave former Vice President Joe Biden low marks for his debate stage performance.

Jones called Biden a “mediocre moderate” when compared to the progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and said Biden’s slide made an opening for the emergence of South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“I think that we’ve got an extraordinary progressive in [Elizabeth] Warren. And we have right now still a mediocre moderate in Biden. What we don’t have yet is an extraordinary moderate. And you saw Buttigieg trying to get there. You saw Klobuchar trying to get there. We need somebody to have — to really have this debate the right way, you’ve got to have two real heavyweights on both sides. Look, you know, Biden didn’t do as badly as he has done. I still feel the air is coming out of Biden. I just don’t see it. So there is an opportunity. I thought Pete — I thought tonight — we talked about a lot of people, we talked about a lot of stuff, I still think tonight was the night you saw Pete Buttigieg 2.0, ‘Passionate’ Pete, ‘Pistol’ Pete, you could see this thing shaping up as Warren versus Pete.

