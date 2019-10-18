Van Jones: Hillary’s ‘Smear’ on Gabbard ‘Playing Right into’ Russia’s Hands

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” CNN host Van Jones stated that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s recent attack on 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is a “smear” that is “playing right into the Russians’ hands.”

Jones said, “She’s playing a very dangerous game. I mean, Hillary Clinton, if you’re concerned about disinformation, if you’re concerned — what the Russians do is they spread disinformation, they get us divided against each other. That is what just happened, just throw out some information — disinformation, smear somebody.”

He later added, “Hillary Clinton’s playing a very dangerous game. … If you’ve got real evidence, come forward with it. But if you’re just going to smear people casually on podcasts, you are playing right into the Russians’ hands.”

