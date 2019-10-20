FNC’s Wallace to Mulvaney: ‘Your Fingerprints Are All Over Linking Aide to Ukraine with Investigating the Bidens’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” anchor Chris Wallace interviewed acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney about his walk back on his comments at a press briefing last week about Ukraine.

Wallace said, “Anyone listening to what you said in that briefing could come to only one conclusion.”

Mulvaney said, “The reason we held back the aide were the two reasons I mentioned. I can prove it to you. The aide flowed once we were able to satisfy ourselves that corruption was actually —they were doing better with it we got that information from our folks from the conversation with Mr. Zelensky. And once we were able to establish — we had the Office of Management and Budget to research and other countries aide to Ukraine — it turns out they don’t get any lethal aid, but they don’t get a considerable amount of money— once those two things were cleared the money flowed. There was never any question between the flow of money in the server.”

Wallace said, “You know, Mick you said what you said.”

Mulvaney said, “I recognize that I didn’t speak clearly, maybe on Thursday. Folks misinterpreted what I said, but the facts are absolutely clear.”

Wallace said, “No question you were following the president’s orders, but your fingerprints are all over linking aide to Ukraine with investigating the Bidens.”

