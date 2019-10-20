Sen. Menendez: ‘All Roads Lead to Russia with The President’

On Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said “all roads lead to Russia,” regarding President Donald Trump discussing the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria.

Menendez said, “What the president did is a betrayal of the Kurds who fought and died alongside of us in pursuit of ending the threat of ISIS. It’s a betrayal of our ally, the state of Israel, where, in fact, Iran now has an easier facility to have its land bridge with sophisticated weapons to try to attack Israel. It’s a betrayal of our foreign policy to the Russians who are the big winners of this, and that’s part of the problem here. All roads lead to Russia with the president and every time that there is an issue or a conflict, it seems that Russia ends up winning.”

