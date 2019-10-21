Dem Rep. Quigley: Hillary ‘Has a Right to Be Upset’ – ‘No Idea’ if Her Attack on Gabbard Is True

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Representative Mike Quigley (D-IL) stated that he has “no idea” whether or not former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s recent attack against 2020 presidential candidate Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is accurate, and that “Hillary Clinton has a right to be upset.”

Quigley said, “I simply don’t have any knowledge or information on this, partly because I’ve been focused on this [other work in Congress]. And the fact of the matter is, Hillary Clinton has a right to be upset. The Russians did a full-throttle attack on her, and the entire intelligence community agreed, all 17 entities, with a high level of certainty, that the Russians attacked her, they attacked the democratic process to help –.”

Host Erin Burnett then cut in to ask, “Does that justify what she did, though, to Congresswoman Gabbard?”

Quigley responded, “I have no idea whether or not that’s accurate. I can only reflect on the matters that have been before me that I have knowledge of. If it’s accurate, she has every right to confront her with that. And the Russians will try to make an asset of anyone that they possibly can.”

