Sanders: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Will Work in My Administration

On Monday’s broadcast of “CBS This Morning,” during a joint interview, Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT-I) said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) would work in his White House if he is elected president.

The reporter asked if Sanders would consider Ocasio-Cortez for his running mate.

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I think I’m too young for that.”

Sanders added, “There you go, she’s answered.”

When asked if Ocasio-Cortez would work in his administration, Sanders said, “Yes, you would.”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “Well, I know, I guess I know you’ll ask.”

