McCarthy: Trump’s Lynching Tweet ‘Not the Language I Would Use’

During a press conference on Tuesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reacted to President Trump’s tweet comparing the impeachment proceedings to a lynching by stating he wouldn’t use that language.

McCarthy said, “That’s not the language I would use. It’s very clear that what the Democrats are doing here does not go — does not have due process. It’s not fair in the process. It’s not something that this House has done ever in the past. Think about it for a moment, a Democrat-controlled House, a speaker, set forth a process in dealing with President Nixon. A Republican speaker set forth a fair process dealing with President Clinton. Now, we even change the rules in the Intel. Committee that you can’t even read the transcripts if you’re on the committee, unless the big hand of the majority party is there to witness you. Never has anyone been treated that way. … In President Clinton’s case, his attorneys were there to — able to cross-examine. They were able to put a witness list together. Both sides had subpoena power. None of that is available today.”

