Swalwell: ‘We’re Going to Give the President a Fairer Trial Than He Deserves’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) discussed the latest impeachment inquiry hearings involving acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor.

Associated Press’ Jonathan Lemire, a contributor for MSNBC, asked Swalwell if what he heard the day before was “an impeachable offense.”

Swalwell did not answer the question outright, but said the House Democrats will give President Donald Trump “a fairer trial than he deserves.”

“We’re going to give the president a fairer trial than he deserves,” stated Swalwell. “If this was Donald Trump justice, he would be impeached by now. But in America, even people who confess to crimes get a fair process. So he’s going to get that.”

He later added, “We will be fair, but if we, you know, go on a protracted investigation here, Donald Trump is just going to, you know, try and tie us up in court, give himself moral equivalence, and give everyone a nickname and confuse the American people. So, we want to move fairly but also swiftly.”

