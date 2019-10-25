Conway on Trump ‘Scum’ Tweet: ‘I Would Use Different Words’

While speaking to reporters on Friday, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway reacted to President Trump’s tweet that Never Trump Republicans are “human scum” by stating that she would “use different words,” and that it is wrong that there are people trying to undo the 2016 election.

Conway said, [relevant remarks begin around 20:00] “I would use different words, but here’s what I would say. I think the president’s point is legitimate, in that, the idea that people, whoever they are…that we’re still trying to undo an election result from nearly three years ago, and, by extension, interfere in the next election, just seems very anti-democratic. … In other words, argue the facts, argue that you don’t like the tax cut, or you don’t like the de-reg agenda.”

