Dem Sen. Coons Criticizes ‘Lock Him Up’ Chant at World Series: ‘Office of the President Deserves Respect’

During a Monday appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) shared his displeasure with the “Lock him up” chants directed at President Donald Trump during Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, D.C.

Coons said even if the president’s “disturbing” actions may not deserve respect, the office of the president is always deserving of respect.

“I’m enough of a traditionalist about our institutions that even at a time when there is a lot that our president does that I find disturbing, offensive, unconventional, I have a hard time with a crowd on a globally-televised sporting event chanting ‘Lock him up’ about our president,” Coons told host John Berman. “I frankly think the office of the president deserves respect even when the actions of our president, at times, don’t.”

He added, “I certainly hope that we won’t hear ‘Lock him up’ chants at Democratic rallies or at our convention. I think that’s one of the most regrettable, even at times despicable, actions by candidate Trump when he was running for president in 2016.”

