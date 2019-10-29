Joe Biden on a Priest Denying Him Communion: ‘I’m Not Going to Discuss It’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden refused to discuss being denied communion at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Florence, SC last Sunday because of his pro-abortion position.

Biden said, “I’m not going to discuss that, that’s my personal life, and I’m not going to get into that at all.”

He added, “I’m a practicing catholic, I practice my faith. But I’ve never let my religious beliefs, which I accept based on church doctrine … to impose that view on other people.”

