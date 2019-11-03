Dem Rep. Cohen: Trump Supporting Evangelicals ‘Deluded’

On Sunday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Weekends,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) called evangelicals who support President Donald Trump “deluded.”

Cohen said, “I feel sorry for the people who support Trump so much. The evangelicals that tell me — I get e-mails from people that say that God ordained that he is president, he is doing God’s work, and he has accepted Jesus Christ and trying to follow his path. I think wow, these people are deluded. Two Corinthians and he can’t quote his favorite Bible passage, and he doesn’t know the 23rd Psalm or the New Testament from the Old Testament, and yet they think somehow he is ordained by God.”

