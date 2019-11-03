Pirro on Pelosi, Schiff: ‘Who the Hell Are the People Who Flaunt the Law and Get Away with It?’

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” host Jeanine Pirro began her show with her “Opening Statement” segment excoriating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, for House Democrats’ handling of a so-called impeachment inquiry.

According to Pirro, Schiff and Pelosi had coopted the impeachment process in violation of the law, and she voiced her frustration with that.

“In Queen Nancy and Emperor Adam’s world, Donald Trump has fewer rights than an MS-13 gang member illegally crossing our southern border,” she said. “This is outright lunacy with the liars and the leakers and the leftists running the asylum, with radicals resisting not just the President, but the law, the Constitution and the Americans who put this man in office. They take our laws and our Constitution, and they use them to distort them for their own illegal purposes. And damn it, they’ve gotten away with it. Who the hell are the people who flaunt the law and get away with it? And they even laugh about the fact that their deep state is accomplishing its goal.”

“I, for one, I’m sick and tired of this nonsense,” Pirro continued. “I’m sick and tired of the lies and the hate and the hypocrisy and the lawlessness of those who hate the man who everyday fights for this country. I don’t want to hear that secret hearings are still going on. I don’t want to hear that Schiff has the right to veto the President’s lawyer, to veto a Republican subpoena, to veto testimony, to close the doors. Who the hell is this guy think he is, who is blowing smoke up his ship?”

