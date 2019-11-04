GOP Sen. Blackburn: ‘Fully Expect’ Trump to Be Reelected

During a Monday interview with Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn weighed in on the prospect of President Donald Trump’s reelection bid in 2020.

Blackburn scoffed at “the socialist agenda” being proposed by some of the Democratic presidential candidates, saying she “fully” expects Trump to be reelected.

“I think [the Trump campaign is] in pretty good shape,” Blackburn stated while touting the president’s job numbers.

“President Trump is going to be on solid footing,” she added. “I fully expect President Trump and Vice President Pence to be reelected because Americans are doing well.”

