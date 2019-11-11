Scaramucci: Trump ‘Half-Cocked Most of the Time and He Represents a Danger to America’

Monday, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci took aim at his former boss on CNN’s “New Day,” calling President Donald Trump “a danger to America” as he discussed former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley detailing in her book how she pushed back against former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly resisting the president.

Scaramucci maintained that there are people who have worked for Trump that believe he is “unstable,” “half-cocked” and “very flippant,” adding he finds it interesting a large group of Republicans ignore that for political and self-preservation purposes.

“If what Ambassador Haley is saying is true, then it confirms what I was saying to you guys over the summer that there’s a very large group of people that have worked for the president and think he’s unstable, that think he’s nonsensical and can’t really form a decision, he can’t define a problem and take his team through a process to get to the right outcome, that he’s very flippant, he’s very half-cocked most of the time and he represents a danger to America,” Scaramucci told host John Berman.

He continued, “It’s just interesting that there’s a very large group of Republicans that have decided we’re going to ignore all that for political purposes and for self-preservation purposes.”

