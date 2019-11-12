Dem Sen. Durbin: Trump ‘Has Been so Cruel When It Comes to Immigration’

Tuesday, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) reacted to President Donald Trump’s tweet from the morning in which he criticized Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) as the Supreme Court takes up the legal case against the Trump administration for trying to end it.

Many of the people in DACA, no longer very young, are far from “angels.” Some are very tough, hardened criminals. President Obama said he had no legal right to sign order, but would anyway. If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2019

Durbin, who criticized the president for calling people from DACA “hardened criminals,” said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Trump “has been so cruel when it comes to immigration,” especially when it comes to children and younger people.

“Willie, it’s a pathetic charge to think that each and every one of these [780,000 or 790,000] have gone through a thorough criminal background check to qualify for this protection,” Durbin told MSNBC’s Willie Geist. “And for the president to call them toughened, hardened criminals is just pathetic.

He continued, “[Trump] has been so cruel when it comes to immigration, particularly when it comes to children and young people.”

