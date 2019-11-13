Bob Costas: More ‘Negative Response’ to Kaepernick Than Domestic Abusers, Other Criminals

Kaepernick was 1 of the 100 most eligible quarterbacks in America. You got 32 teams, 64 quarterbacks, training camp injuries, guys running in and out, and when you think some of the guys have not been signed… He was clearly blackballed...” - Bob Costas - https://t.co/rSACdWKEmC pic.twitter.com/4FORJgOl9G

With free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick set to hold a private workout for NFL teams on Saturday, MLB Network’s Bob Costas discussed the activist being “clearly blackballed” from the league for his national anthem protest while speaking on a panel at Seton Hall University.

Costas, speaking alongside former ESPN host Bob Ley, first said Kaepernick brought attention to “a legitimate and important issue” and went on to walk the walk in his service to the community.”First of all, the issue that he is calling attention to is a legitimate and important issue,” Costas stated. “And I give him credit for raising and giving on his own, proving that he’s walked the walk.”

The former NBC sportscaster went on to criticize the response to Kaepernick around the league and even by President Donald Trump, saying, “The negative response has been so over the top and so irrational.”

“He was clearly blackballed, but, think of some of the Bengals have drafted — think of Tyreek Hill and … Kareem Hunt,” he added. “When those guys [who were] guilty of domestic violence and others with long rap sheets. Pacman Jones played on multiple teams, he was a multiple offender … he’s a criminal. Were there protests outside the stadium — each of his new teams? There’s a weird disconnect here. We, meaning the public, have a more negative response to Colin Kapernick than we do to criminals, especially if those criminals can get into the end zone for our team.”

(h/t Heavy’s Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson)

