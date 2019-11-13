Dem Chief Deputy Whip Kildee: I’m ‘Very Close’ to Supporting Moving Forward on Impeachment

During an interview with CNN on Thursday, House Democratic Chief Deputy Whip Dan Kildee (D-MI) stated that members of the House will have to decide when they’ve reached a point where they feel comfortable moving forward on impeachment, and “For me, it’s getting very close.”

Kildee said, “We’re going to have to make a judgment, that at some point in time, we will move forward, based on the information that we have. We’re all going to arrive at our own conclusions on our own timeline. And I think it will really be up to the members of the House to determine whether that point has come. For me, it’s getting very close.”

