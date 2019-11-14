Kellyanne Conway Confronts Wolf Blitzer for Saying There Are ‘Issues’ with Her Marriage — ‘What Did You Just Say?’

Thursday as part of CNN’s impeachment hearing coverage, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway took issue with the network’s Wolf Blitzer after telling her she has “issues” in her marriage with George Conway, an open critic of President Donald Trump.

“I just have a final question,” Blitzer told Conway. “A sensitive question, and it’s a political question, it’s a substantive question. I don’t want to talk about your marriage. I know that there are issues there. Your husband George Conway is a lawyer –”

A shocked Conway replied, “What did you just say? No, no, did you just say there are issues there? You don’t want to talk about my marriage but there are issues there. Why did you say that?”

“I don’t want to talk about your marriage,” Conway emphasized. “I want to talk about a substantive point that your husband George Conway made. He was on television all day yesterday during the first day of the impeachment hearings and he said this about the president of the United States. I just want your reaction to the substance of what he said.”

“So, before you play the clip, which I haven’t seen, why and why are you doing that? I’m curious,” Conway stated.

Blitzer replied, “Because he’s a legal scholar, he’s a lawyer, and he was really going after the president of the United States and he was all over television yesterday.”

“And the relevance is — and — come on. Wait for it. Drum roll. And he’s married to me?” she asked talking over a bumbling Blitzer.

“He happens to be married to you,” he replied.

“He happens to be married to me,” Conway repeated. “How bizarre.”

After some back and forth, Conway confronted Blitzer again for claiming there are “issues” with her marriage.

She scolded him, saying, “You should not have just said to your audience I don’t want to talk about your marriage, quote, ‘I know there are issues.'”

“I don’t want to talk about your marriage,” he responded.

She then asked, “Why would you say there are issues?”

Instead of responding to the question, Blitzer played a clip of George Conway on MSNBC criticizing Trump.

Following the clip, Conway said her husband is entitled to his opinion. She then ripped into the media and Blitzer for always trying to stick it to people with dissenting opinions, telling the CNN anchor she is “embarrassed” for him.

“You wanted to put it in my husband’s voice because you think somehow that that will help your ratings or that you’re really sticking it to Kellyanne Conway. And let me be very clear. You didn’t stick it to Kellyanne Conway. I think you embarrassed yourself and I’m embarrassed for you because this is CNN now? I looked up to you when I was in college and law school. I would turn on CNN to see what Wolf Blitzer had to say about war, famine, disruption abroad. I really respected you for all those years as someone that would give you the news.”

