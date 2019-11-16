Brooks: I Don’t Think People Are Changing Their Minds on Impeachment

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that while he thinks there is a good case against President Trump, he doesn’t think minds are being changed on impeachment.

Brooks said, “I do disagree that this is somehow changing minds. I’ve seen no polling evidence that it’s changing minds. I don’t think people are watching, particularly out in the country. Since this whole impeachment thing has started, I’ve probably been in 20 states. I can’t think of too many places where people have talked to me about this. … I do think the case is a very strong one. I do think what he’s done was appalling. But Americans who like him like him. And the economy is the economy.”

