FNC’s Watters: ‘Under Obama, Ambassadors Were Coming Back in Body Bags’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” co-host Jesse Watters reacted to former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch’s testimony by stating that presidents can fire ambassadors, and “Under Obama, ambassadors were coming back in body bags. Now, everyone’s upset because one got fired?”

Watters said, “When Obama got into office he fired all the ambassadors and replaced them at will. He can do whatever he wants. All presidents can. Under Obama, ambassadors were coming back in body bags. Now, everyone’s upset because one got fired? So what? People get fired all the time. It doesn’t make a difference.”

(h/t Daily Caller)

