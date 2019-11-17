Gaetz: My Constituents Question Congress Concerns over Russia-Ukraine Instead of U.S.-Mexico Border

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Watters’ World,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said his constituents were questioning the focus on the Russia-Ukraine border in Congress instead of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Florida Republican chalked the Ukraine controversy up to a disagreement in policy and not an issue that rises to the level of impeachment.

“I think what’s particularly offensive about Brian Stelter’s take is that he presumes that if he and his buddies at CNN can just explain to the American people enough that he is going to fundamentally alter what they care about,” he said. “You know what my constituents were wondering? They were wondering why we were watching about three hours of policy arguments over the Russia-Ukraine border when we’re not doing nearly enough on the U.S.-Mexico border. This all looks like hearsay marinated in a policy disagreement salted with a good amount of emotion and resentment.

“What the President did, we’ve learned at the end of the week is recall an Ambassador that he had lost confidence in and that President Zelensky had lost confidence in and then you have these folks who are part of permanent Washington who seem to have oscillating views,” Gaetz continued. “You had the Obama administration who think that we should send the Ukrainians MREs and blankets. Then you had folks in the Trump administration wanting to send Javelins. You’ve got President Trump himself worried about corruption in the Ukraine. And ultimately, President Trump delivers aid — lethal aid that the Obama administration didn’t. Give me a break. If they think this is a basis for impeachment. It’s barely the basis to hold a hearing.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor