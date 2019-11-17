Nunes to Government Officials Concerned About Giuliani’s Ukraine Dealings: ‘Tough Luck’

Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Sunday dismissed government officials’ concerns about President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine.

In an interview with Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Nunes said Ambassadors Marie Yovanovitch and Bill Taylor were “upset” that President Donald Trump was going around them in dealing with Ukraine, adding they should have just dealt with it.

“As far as [Trump] was concerned, Ukraine is a corrupt country,” Nunes told host Mark Levin. “It’s been a corrupt country, there was no signs out there and there still are very few signs that Ukraine is like on the mend, right? You essentially just had a change of a candidate supported by some oligarchs to now a candidate supported by new oligarchs.”

He later added, “We kept coming out of there, saying, ‘Look, we understand there’s a policy disagreement, people in the State Department didn’t like that the president had a special envoy, [they] didn’t like that the EU investor was going over to Ukraine, they didn’t like that Rudy Giuliani was investigating what was happening in Ukraine, but tough. Tough luck. The president gets to make those calls.”

