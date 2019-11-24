Dem Sen. Coons on Lindsey Graham’s Calls to Investigate Bidens: ‘He Will Come to Regret This Decision’

In a Sunday interview with MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) echoed former Vice President Joe Biden’s prediction that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) would “regret” launching an investigation into his dealings with Ukraine while serving in the Obama White House.

Coons agreed with Biden, calling Graham’s remarks “groundless allegations” and saying an investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter would be a “circus or a sideshow” to distract from the impeachment inquiry.

“I think he will come to regret this decision,” Coons stated. “I know that he is under enormous pressure from the Trump White House, he’s up for reelection, he’s facing a primary, but that doesn’t justify abandoning a decades-old friendship and a commitment to the truth.”

“These are groundless allegations,” he continued. “Every journalistic outlet that has looked into it has said there is nothing there.”

