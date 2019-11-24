GOP Rep. Stefanik: ‘The Left and Hollywood Liberals Got Spun Up’ Over My ‘Very Strong Questions’

In an interview with New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) sounded off on the previous week’s public impeachment hearings in which she challenged House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) handling of the testimonies.

Following Stefanik’s questioning, the Republican from New York was the target of online pushback by Democrats.

Sunday, Stefanik slammed Schiff for running “a very partisan process,” saying the only people “spun up” by her strong questioning are leftists and “Hollywood liberals.”

“It’s only Adam Schiff who gaveled me down,” Stefanik told host John Catsimatidis. “I was focused on the facts. I continued to focus on the facts and the substance in my questions of witnesses as part of these impeachment hearings, but obviously, the left and Hollywood liberals got spun up. They have been pouring millions to support my far-left opponent all because I spoke on behalf of my constituents, and I asked very strong questions at the impeachment hearings focused on the truth and the facts.”

She later added, “[A]dam Schiff made up these partisan rules that don’t allow members to yield their time to other members. And this is unprecedented. It doesn’t happen in any other committee. It doesn’t even happen in the intelligence committee under normal rules. Adam Schiff has interrupted Republican questioners, Republican members, he has coached the witnesses and he has run a very partisan process. I call it ‘The Adam Schiff regime of secrecy.'”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent