FNC’s Napolitano: Trump’s Impeachment Strategy ‘Very Unwise’ Mistake

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” network judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano criticized President Donald Trump’s decision not to send lawyers to the House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing.

Host Neil Cavuto asked, “I am curious what you make of the fact that the president might want to skip out on this Judiciary Committee opening hearing and maybe others to follow because it is essentially a Kangaroo court or it’s not fair.”

Napolitano said, “The rules about which the president are complaining were written by a Republican House of Representatives in 2015. The president would be very unwise not to send lawyers there.”

He continued, “The Democrats are not doing anything that the Democrats did not do to Nixon, or the Republicans didn’t do the Bill Clinton. But I think he makes a mistake when he refuses to participate. It is a valid vote by the House of Representatives that authorized this.”

He added, “He also loses the argument that it’s unfair if he doesn’t take the opportunity to participate himself.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN