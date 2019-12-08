Dershowitz: Democrat Impeachment Approach Akin to Stalin’s KGB — ‘Show Me the Man and I’ll Find You the Crime’

During a preview of Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin” set to air on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, law professor Alan Dershowitz argued the approach some Democrats were taking on President Donald Trump’s impeachment was to manufacture the reason for the sake of an impeachment.

The latest effort for Democrats involves accusations of bribery, as it pertained to the Trump administration’s interactions with Ukraine. According to Dershowitz, Trump’s interactions with Ukraine did not rise to the level of bribery as defined by statute or in common law.

“[W]hat they’re trying to do is what the KGB under Lavrentiy Beria said to Stalin, the dictator — I’m not comparing our country to the Soviet Union — I just want to make sure it never becomes anything like that. Beria said to Stalin, ‘Show me the man, and I’ll find you the crime.’ And that’s what some of the Democrats are doing. They have Trump in their sights. They want to figure out a way of impeaching him, and they’re searching for a crime.”

“First, they came up with abuse of power,” he continued. “Not a crime — it’s not in the Constitution. So now they’re saying ‘bribery,’ but they’re making it up. There is no case for bribery based on, even if all the allegations against the president were to be proved, which they haven’t been — but even if they were to be proved, it would not constitute the impeachable offense of bribery.”

