Scarborough Hints at Reasoning Behind Constant Trump Attacks — If Someone Attacked My Family ‘I’d Have No Choice’ But to Destroy Their Political Career

Monday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough seemingly shined some light on his constant barrage of attacks on President Donald Trump.

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch asked Scarborough what he would as a politician if someone went after his family.

Scarborough, a former GOP congressman, said if someone attacked his family, he would “spend the rest” of his life “actually focused on destroying their political career.”

In 2017, Trump tweeted out about Scarborough’s wife and co-host, Mika Brzezinski, “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Partial transcript as follows:

DEUTSCH: I want to just go back to Ted Cruz as a man for a second. Joe, you grew up in Pensacola, I grew up in Queens. What would your reaction be if somebody came after your father, if somebody came after your wife? You know, the pathetic wienieness [sic] of him — I couldn’t wait to run against a guy like that and say, what kind of man not only lets it happen, but then gets on the bandwagon of somebody who went after their dad, who went after their wife, called their wife ugly. Joe, I know you’re a very genteel man, in Pensacola, they just debate things in a very nice way. How would you handle it as a politician if somebody came after your family? SCARBOROUGH: If somebody attacked my family, if somebody attacked my father and wife, I would spend the rest of my life actually focused on destroying their political career. I mean, I just would. I’d have no choice. That’s just — that’s just the way it is. DEUTSCH: That’s what a man does. That’s what a man does.

(h/t Newsbusters)

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent