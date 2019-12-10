GOP Rep. Woodall: USMCA, Impeachment Announcements on the Same Day Done to Appease Democrats’ Far-Left

Tuesday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Making Money,” Rep. Rob Woodall (R-GA) discussed the timing of announcements of articles of impeachment and the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) being brought to the floor of the Democrat-led House of Representatives.

Woodall said it was his view the announcements had to be done in order not to make it appear President Donald Trump was getting a win. The timing of the impeachment announcement could overshadow the USMCA announcement.

“It certainly doesn’t,” he said. “The American people are not looking for impeachment. They’re looking for progress. They’re looking for increased paychecks and job opportunities for the kids. The first announcement this morning didn’t deliver on any of those promises. But you’re absolutely right — that the announcement of the USMCA coming to the floor for a vote is going to deliver on absolutely all of those.”

“This is one of the promises that [Trump] has made, and that has been what we’ve seen in three years of his administration, going right down the list of promises and checking them all off,” Woodall continued. “I think that’s why we’ve ended up in all of this delay and controversy because the Democratic leadership has viewed this as a victory for the president instead of a victory for America. You and I know it is a victory for America. And the president led us to this place. I’m just as thrilled as I can be that we’ll finally get our vote next week.”

Woodall argued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) decision to make an announcement about the USMCA on the same day as articles of impeachment was done to appease members on the far-left side of the spectrum in her party.

“[S]he has got a liberal, far left-wing of that caucus that she has to figure out a way to manage,” he added. “Time and time again, we’ve seen good, common-sense middle of the road measures that are going to help America to grow that the far left of her caucus has opposed. I think announcing impeachment articles at the same time as announcing USMCA has appeased those folks on the far left. But it’s unfortunate how often we’ve been slowed down in delivering on behalf of the American people, all of the American people because of that tail wagging the dog.”

The Georgia Republican went on to call the USMCA the “single-best trade deal of his life.”

“It has been languishing for a year, trapped in partisan politics,” Woodall said. “It’s now coming to deliver for the American people to the House floor next week.”

