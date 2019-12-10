Graham: If the Russia Investigation ‘Started Legitimate, It Became Criminal Quick’

Monday during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) charged that although the initiation of the Justice Department’s investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign may have been “legitimate,” as claimed by DoJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report, it did not continue as such.

Graham told host Sean Hannity that his issue with that investigation was not the justification for it, but instead the tactics used by the Department of Justice.

“[Y]ou can argue if you would like that there was a legal predicate to start the investigation. It doesn’t really matter to me. What I’m here to tell you and the American people, if it started legitimate, it became criminal pretty quick. Here’s what I’m going to say to Horowitz. Do you agree with me that in January 2017 after the sub-source told the FBI and the Department of Justice everything in the dossier is a bunch of B.S., that’s when it became a criminal conspiracy to defraud the FISA Court?”

“Instead of telling the court that the primary sub-source disavows the dossier, they told the court they were truthful and credible. At that point in time, people at the Department of Justice and the FBI defrauded the FISA Court, trampled on the constitutional rights of Carter Page, and continued a surveillance of a duly elected president unlawfully,” he continued. “It became as if J. Edgar Hoover came from the grave and took over the investigation in January of 2017. It became a criminal conspiracy. I want to know, did Comey know? Did McCabe know? What did they know? And when did they know it? And I want to know, did the Mueller team know about this?”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor