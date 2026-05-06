Dem Rep. Moulton: ‘We’re Certainly Losing’ in Iran ‘Right Now’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) declared that despite decimating the Iranian military, the United States was currently losing the military operation in Iran.

Host Kasie Hunt said, “So this agreement we’re moving towards this one page memo, according to our reporting. Are you optimistic that this could put us in a better place?”

Moulton said, “No. We’re in a decidedly worse place because Trump started this war. Iran has way more leverage than they had at the beginning, when we were just trying to negotiate a nuclear deal with them. Now Trump is trying to reopen the strait as well. And I don’t think that either is going to come on great terms for the United States. This is a loss for us, and that’s how dangerous this war has been.”

Hunt said, “This is as in we have lost this war.”

Moulton said, “We’re certainly losing it right now on almost every measure. You know, regime change has gotten us a more hardline regime. We destroyed some of their ballistic missiles, but given them billions and billions of dollars by lifting oil sanctions so they can buy more. We clearly have not obliterated their nuclear program, and we’re in a far worse position than Obama was with the Iran nuclear deal. And on top of that, the Islamic regime has run Iran for 50 years under multiple U.S. presidents and we’ve had all sorts of misadventures in the U.S., including Bush’s wars, Jimmy Carter’s hostage crisis. But they never close the Strait of Hormuz. It took Hegseth and Trump the most incompetent people imaginable for our national security, to actually get the Islamic Republic to close the Strait of Hormuz. And now he’s begging. We’re the ones making proposals to them.”

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