Karen Bass, the current Mayor of Los Angeles, dropped an F-bomb in a bizarre Freudian slip during Wednesday night’s debate against reality television star Spencer Pratt and councilmember Nithya Raman.

The slip occurred when the debate segued into the destructive Palisades Fire of 2025 and reports that dozens of fire trucks were in need of repair prior to that fateful day. It was when Bass had to utter the word “trucks” that another word slipped out.

“So yes, there were fire trucks that were broken, but there were also fire fucks,” Bass said before she immediately corrected herself to say “trucks that were out of use.”

The clip went viral on social media, with the mayor’s critics citing it as yet another example of her incompetence.