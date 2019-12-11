Durbin: Horowitz Was ‘Clear’ ‘Unacceptable’ Conduct Occurred, We Need FISA Reform

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) stated that DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz was “clear some things that happened before that FISA court are unacceptable” and called for reforms to FISA courts.

Durbin said that while Horowitz didn’t back up the “conspiratorial” statements from President Trump, “he did make it clear some things that happened before that FISA court are unacceptable.”

Durbin added, “I think there has to be more of an adversarial presentation. At this point, it’s one side comes in, presents the evidence to a judge, and it’s a take it or leave it circumstance. Unless you’re zeroing in on something that’s specific, where you can have both sides represented, you’re likely to get misrepresentations over and over again. In the history of FISA courts, we’ve seen exactly that happen.”

