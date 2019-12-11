Mo Brooks: Obstruction of Congress Impeachment Article Is a ‘Pile of Poop’

Tuesday, during an appearance on Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) reacted to the impeachment effort put forth by his Democratic colleagues in the House of Representatives.

The Alabama Republican argued if the obstruction alleged by congressional Democrats were indeed an impeachable offense, prior presidents would have faced impeachment for exercising their executive privilege as well.

Brooks said the appropriate action by Congress under the leadership of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) would be to challenge the administration’s stonewalling in court. He also likened the Democrats’ obstruction case to a tweet he sent out critical of the so-called whistleblower that supposedly initiated the impeachment inquiry.

UKRAINE WHISTLEBLOWER REPORT IS PUBLIC! It is ALL rumor, gossip, hearsay. NO PERSONAL KNOWLEDGE OR EVIDENCE OF ANYTHING! I recommend reading it. In the alternative, a picture is worth a thousand words, so here is a picture that fully describes the whistleblower & his report. Mo pic.twitter.com/OYHmoRpUgv — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) September 26, 2019

“What they’re supposed to do on this so-called obstruction of Congress, obstruction of justice impeachment article — what they’re supposed to do is go to court,” Brooks said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “And if there’s a legal dispute on the extent of executive privilege, then you get a court order to determine who is right and who is wrong. Then if the Trump administration were to have ignored or violated a ruling, a decree by the United States Supreme Court, then perhaps you have an obstruction of justice argument.”

“But you don’t go around impeaching the president of the United States when you yourself have not even bothered to get a judicial order that supports your viewpoint,” he continued. “That’s what the House of Representatives is doing. They have not bothered to go to court under Nancy Pelosi and get the kind of court order ruling that establishes who is right and who is wrong. To put into the minds of your listeners a tweet I sent out not too long ago, this is a pile of poop.”

