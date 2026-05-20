Paxton: ‘The MAGA Agenda Is Dead Under John Cornyn’

Wednesday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Trump-endorsed candidate for his state’s U.S. Senate race, warned that another term for incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) would mean the death of the “MAGA agenda.”

“General Paxton, I don’t know about the vegans getting elected in Texas, but, like John Thune, the Republicans in the Senate, they’re very apparently unhappy about this,” host Laura Ingraham said. “Your reaction tonight to where things stand?”

Paxton replied, “Well, first of all, I was glad that I got to announce my candidacy against John Cornyn on your show April 8 of last year, and I’m finishing my campaign pretty much on your show again. And it’s been — it’s been a great 14 months where I’ve gotten to speak to the voters and ask them one question. John Cornyn is running for his fifth term for U.S. Senate. Nobody has done that in Texas history. He’s been in office since I was in college, and I’m 63. And I’ve asked every voter that I’ve met, whether it’s one or thousands, can you name one great accomplishment of John Cornyn? And the answer, there has never been an answer. And that’s part of the problem. He doesn’t deliver results for Texas. The MAGA agenda is dead under John Cornyn. He kills it every time, just like the Republican Senate that he’s part of. That’s what they’re doing. They’re killing it.”

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