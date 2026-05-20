Whitehouse: The Donald Trump that I See Is ‘Downright Evil’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) said he saw President Donald Trump as “downright evil.”

Whitehouse said, “Part of the anger that people feel out there is the feeling that the system is rigged. And that same study that you referenced showed, if I recall correctly, that Jeff Bezos paid a 1% tax rate over many years. And so you’re right, if you double 1% to 2%, is that going to save everything? No. But if you move to a world in which billionaires pay the same tax rates as the teacher in queens as the plumber, then suddenly parks get better and schools get better, and you can have a more robust world.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “Before the break, I played another clip from the CNBC interview, a soundbite of Bezos saying, and I just want to get this right. He called Trump a more mature, more disciplined version of himself than he was in his first term. Trump has lots of good ideas. He’s been right about a lot of things. You have to give him credit where credit is due.’ What do you think about that?

Whitehouse said, “He doesn’t see the Donald Trump that I see. I don’t know what Donald Trump he’s seeing, but the one with the billionaire ballroom, the one with the cop beater slush fund, the one with the side deals for his family, the one who just gave himself tax amnesty for himself, his family and all of his companies. There’s nothing normal about that. That’s not stable. In fact, it’s downright evil.”

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