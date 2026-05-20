LaGuardia Airport Closes Runway After Sinkhole Discovery

LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York City (NYC) announced that it had closed one of its runways after Port Authority officials discovered a sinkhole on Wednesday morning.

In a post on X, the airport warned that “travelers should expect delays and cancellations.” LaGuardia Airport also shared that “emergency construction and engineering crews” were trying to figure out “the cause and complete necessary repairs.”

“At approximately 11 a.m., the Port Authority was conducting its daily morning inspection of LaGuardia’s airfield when crews identified a sinkhole near Runway 4/22,” the airport said. “The runway was immediately shut down, and emergency construction and engineering crews are onsite to determine the cause and complete necessary repairs as quickly and safely as possible.”

“The Port Authority is in close communication with airlines and airport partners and will continue providing updates as conditions evolve,” the airport added. “Travelers should expect delays and cancellations, particularly with forecast thunderstorms expected later today, and are strongly encouraged to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight status information.”

According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) website, there is a departure delay with an average time of 105 minutes.

A spokesman with Southwest Airlines shared that roughly 20 “arrivals will be delayed Wednesday,” while Delta Air Lines shared that “it has a weather waiver in place for flights in and out” of the city, CNBC reported.