GOP Sen. Hawley: The FBI Interfered in the 2016 Election

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Thursday appeared on “Fox & Friends” and reacted to the Department of Justice’s inspector general report by Michael Horowitz.

Hawley argued the findings show the FBI interfered in the 2016 presidential election, adding Horowitz’s report is “really damning” for the FBI.

“What’s worse: is it worse to have a foreign government trying to interfere in our election or is it worse to have our own government? Because that’s what the FBI did,” Hawley advised. “Essentially, the Democrat Party bought themselves an FBI investigation. The Democrats went out and paid for this fake dossier, they fed it to the FBI and the FBI used it to get surveillance of the Trump campaign during a presidential election. This has never happened before in American history.”

“The Horowitz report, the IG report is really damning. It shows that the FBI bought this hook, line and sinker. There needs to be some big league reforms there,” he added.

Hawley went on to stress that the findings are a “huge deal.”

“I don’t know how Americans can have confidence that the FBI won’t interfere in the future in our elections,” Hawley stated.

He continued, “The facts are this: the Democrat committee paid for a fake dossier, fed it to the FBI and the FBI used it to interfere in an ongoing presidential campaign. It’s unbelievable. It can never happen again, we have to make sure of that.”

