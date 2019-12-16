Giuliani on Yovanovitch: ‘I Forced Her Out’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani stated that he “forced” former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch out.

Giuliani said, “I forced her out because she’s corrupt. I came back with a document that will show, unequivocally, that she committed perjury when she said that she turned down the visa for Shokin because of corruption. The fact is, on the record, in the State Department’s own records, the reason given is because he had an operation and hadn’t recovered yet. The operation, of course, was two years before. There’s documentary evidence that she committed perjury. I have four witnesses who will testify that she personally turned down their visas because they were going to come here and give evidence, either against Biden, or against the Democratic Party.”

