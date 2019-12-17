Jackie Speier: Trump Can Be ‘Impeached Yet Again’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Live,” Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said President Donald Trump needs to realize his conduct has been criminal or he can be “impeached yet again.”

Speier said, “The most important thing that should happen is that the president recognizes that his conduct is criminal in many respects and that if he wants to not be impeached yet again. He has got to be reined in. I think the six-page letter that he just referred to suggests that he’s not willing to do anything differently.”

“He has such contempt for the rule of law that he has established himself as a clear and present danger to the security of our country,” she said.

