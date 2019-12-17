Mazie Hirono: Mitch McConnell Is ‘Desperate’ to Not Get to the Truth

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Live,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) of being “desperate” to not get to the truth during the in impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Stephanie Ruhle asked. “Let’s start with Mitch McConnell. He says he’s not going to call the witnesses the Democrats want including John Bolton or acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. Can you do anything about that?”

Hirono said, “Well apparently not according to Mitch McConnell, we don’t need to call in the witnesses. I think if there’s anybody who’s desperate to not getting to truth, it is not the Democrats, it is not Chuck Schumer, it’s Mitch McConnell. At the least, we should have certain witness Mulvaney and Bolton, who were there and could shed light on what was going on with withholding 400 million from Ukraine. Maybe they could exonerate the president.”

