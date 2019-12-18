Claire McCaskill: Tulsi Gabbard’s Vote Just a ‘Stupid’ Attempt for Attention

On Wednesday night’s impeachment coverage on MSNBC, political commentator and former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) called Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) voting present on both articles of impeachment of President Donald Trump a “stupid” attempt to get attention.

Anchor Brian Williams asked, “Tulsi Gabbard, who was mysteriously missing all day, is in the chamber and has voted present. Claire McCaskill, what does that mean?”

McCaskill said, “It’s just stupid.”

Williams said, “I have a pulse. I can fog up a mirror.”

McCaskill said, “What is the point? I don’t know what this woman thinks she is accomplishing by that. I guess getting attention. We’re talking about her, and really we shouldn’t spend any time talking about her. It’s not, frankly, relevant to anything.”

