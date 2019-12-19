Maxine Waters: It is ‘Extraordinarily Important’ We Impeached Trump

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Live,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said it was “extraordinarily important” that the House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump.

Waters said, “First of all, we just have to recognize that something extraordinarily important happened on the House Floor yesterday, last evening, the president of the United States of America was impeached. And we’re just kind of, you know, letting that sink in at this point in time and I think that’s where we are.”

“There’s a lot of discussion going on about how the articles are going to be transmitted, and I think the only thing that speaker is looking to is just whenever the Senate is ready, and we’re able to, you know, determine who our managers are and understand the rules,” she continued. “We’re ready to transmit. I think that there’s no deeper strategy than that.”

