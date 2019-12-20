Blackburn: Pelosi ‘Has No Leverage’ – If She Doesn’t Send Articles, ‘We Go Back to Confirming Judges’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) stated that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “has no leverage at all” with the Senate on impeachment, and if Pelosi doesn’t send the articles, “we go back to confirming judges” and working on other issues.

Blackburn said, “She has no leverage at all with the Senate. Leader McConnell is exactly right on this. We will wait to see if she sends it to us. If she does not send it to us, then the president, in essence, is — the functionality of this is that he is not impeached. So, if we don’t get it, we go back to confirming judges and working on high-speed internet, broadband, closing the digital divide, continuing to work on building out Space Force. … They’re working on a transportation bill. We’ve got a whole list of things that we want to get done, and we’ve got a full plate.”

