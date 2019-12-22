Graham: ‘I Can’t Imagine’ Senators Will Vote to Compel Testimony from Mulvaney, Bolton

On this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Senate Judiciary chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he believed no senators would vote to compel testimony in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Graham said, “The president is invoking executive privilege around Mulvaney, John Bolton and others. They’ve impeached this president because he chose to go to court.”

When Bartiromo asked if there will be witnesses in the Senate trial, Graham said, “No, I don’t.”

He continued, “If you call these witnesses who work for the president after he’s invoked executive privilege if you deny him his day in court, then you’re abusing the constitutional rights of Donald Trump as president, and you’re putting the entire presidency at risk. I can’t imagine any senator doing this to the presidency.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN